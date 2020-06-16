Three terrorists were killed in an encounter at Turkawangam area in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday morning, June 16.

IG Police Kashmir Vijay Kumar said that three terrorists have been eliminated. According to details, security forces had a specific input about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The joint operation was launched by the police and the army at the first light. As the security forces zeroed in on the terrorist hideout, the hiding terrorists fired on them triggering the encounter.

At the end of the firefight, all three terrorists were eliminated. Their identities are being ascertained. With the killing of the three terrorists in Tuesday's encounter a total of 17 terrorists have been killed in Shopian district in the last than 10 days in different encounters.

27 terrorists killed by security forces in the past 17 days in the valley

Jammu and Kashmir Director-General of Police Dilbag Singh, IPS said 27 terrorists have been killed by security forces in the past 17 days in the valley, causing frustration among militants who are now targeting innocent people.

During a security review meeting in Doda district, Dilbagh Singh said, "Ensuring peace, we have killed 27 terrorists in the past 16 to 17 days. These terrorists belonged to LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba), JeM (Jaish-e-Mohammed) and Hizb (Hizb-ul-Mujahideen). They have been frustrated. They are now targeting innocents."