Three terrorists were killed in a brief encounter with security forces in Mirhama area of South Kashmir's Kulgam on late Wednesday evening. According to police, three terrorists were killed in a brief exchange of firing at Mirhama area of Kulgam. However, the identities of the terrorists are yet to be established.

Earlier, encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Mirhama area of South Kashmir's Kulgam district on late Wednesday evening.

Reports said that after getting information about the presence of some terrorists, a joint team of the Police and the Army launched a cordon and search operation in Mirhama area of Kulgam. As the joint team of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the forces, triggering off a gunfight.

Nine terrorists killed in South Kashmir during the last three days

According to police in the last three days, joint teams of police and security forces have killed nine terrorists in five successful anti-terrorist operations without any collateral damage. Today's encounter at Kulgam was the fifth one during the last three days. Police have registered cases under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated.

Cop, two soldiers injured in an encounter in South Kashmir

Two soldiers of the Army and a cop of Jammu and Kashmir Police were injured in the initial exchange of firing during an encounter at Nowgam village of Verinag area in South Kashmir's Anantnag.

An official said that during the initial exchange of fire, a cop and two soldiers have received injuries who were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

#Encounter has started at Nowgam Shahabad, Dooru area of #Anantnag. In the initial firing, 01 police personnel got injured & was shifted to hospital. Police & SFs are on the job. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) December 29, 2021

The official said that a joint team of Police, Army, and CRPF launched a search operation in the area after receiving information about the presence of terrorists.

"As the joint team of forces intensified searches towards the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon the party, which was retaliated, thus triggering an encounter," official sources said, adding that during the initial exchange of fire, terrorists managed to escape from the spot where the initial exchange took place, but it can't be said whether they managed to break the cordon or not, however, search operation has been launched in the entire area to track down the hiding terrorists".