Three terrorists including a Pakistan national terrorist affiliated with terror outfit Lashkar-i-Toiba (LeT) were killed on Thursday in two different encounters with security forces in Srinagar and Pulwama districts respectively.

According to police killed Pakistan terrorist has been identified as Manzoor alias Haider alias Hamza. He was affiliated with proscribed terror outfit LeT/TRF. He was an associate top self-styled commander of LeT Mehran.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Police, Vijay Kumar has termed this killing as a big success for the security forces in Kashmir Valley.

According to police one Pakistan terrorist has been killed in an encounter between terrorists and police at Hazratbal on the outskirts of Srinagar.

"One terrorist killed by Srinagar Police in Hazratbal area. Search for two others who fled from the encounter site going on," IGP Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

The gun battle between terrorists and police took place after security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation on the basis of specific information about the presence of terrorists.

#SrinagarEncounterUpdate: Killed terrorist identified as Manzoor @ Haider @ Hamza, a #Pakistani national, affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT/TRF. He was associate of top LeT/TRF cmdr Mehran. His killing is a big success: IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice https://t.co/j7GVtkOtZG — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) March 10, 2022

As the police zeroed in on the spot where terrorists were hiding they came under a heavy volume of fire that triggered the encounter.

Two LeT terrorists killed in Pulwama

IGP Kashmir said that two LeT terrorists were killed in an operation at the Naina Batapora area of the Pulwama district.

According to police, both terrorists were asked to surrender, however they refused the surrender offer.

"Two terrorists killed, both affiliated with proscribed #terror outfit LeT. Search going on. Incriminating materials including arms and ammunition recovered", IGP tweeted.

Reports said that terrorists were hiding in a structure just situated near a mosque in Pulwama.

IGP Kashmir said that utmost precautions were taken to ensure no damage was done to the mosque as terrorists were hiding in a separate structure.

Bank guard injured in terrorists' attack

Earlier a bank guard was injured when terrorists attacked him in an apparent bid to snatch his weapon in Muran Chowk of Pulwama on Thursday. Official sources said the terrorists attacked the bank guard and he has suffered injuries in his right leg.

The bank guard, Abdul Hameed Wani of Tahab, has been hospitalized while the entire area was immediately cordoned off by police and the army.