As Maharashtra's total fatalities shot up from 269 to 283 and the number of Covid-19 patients jumped from 5,649 to 6,427, three State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) jawans based in Pune have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, an official said on Thursday, April 23.

According to an SRPF official, "A company of around 100 jawans was posted in Mumbai for the last two months. They had returned to the Pune headquarters on Saturday, and during a check-up, some jawans were found to have symptoms."

Three of them tested positive on Wednesday, the official added. All three were admitted to Bharti Vidyapeeth Hospital, the official said. The Covid-19 situation continued to be grim in Maharashtra with 14 deaths and a stupendous 778 new cases on Thursday, health officials said here.

Maharashtra hits 6,247 cases, Pune records 5 deaths

Twice this week, the state notched its previous highest figures of 552 new cases, creating huge concerns among the health authorities.

Of the total 14 deaths, 6 were recorded in Mumbai, taking the total to 167 and the number of COVID-19 positive patients in the city shot up from 3,683 to 4,205 today. Pune, which has been sealed along with Pimpri-Chinchwad since Monday till April 27, recorded 5 fresh deaths.

There was one death each in Navi Mumbai, Dhule besides Nandurbar - which had been considered a 'Green Zone' at the beginning of this week. Nandurbar notched its first positive case on April 20 and seven patients till date, and marked its first casualty within four days, as per official data.

Among the deaths on Thursday, there were 8 men and 6 women, and nearly 60 per cent of them suffered from other serious ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, heart problems and asthma. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (Thane Division) continued to cause worries with 187 Covid-19 deaths and 4,980 patients.