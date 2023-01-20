Sadiq Wani could not control his emotions while narrating the success story of his three nephews namely Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani, and Suhail Ahmad Wani who qualified for the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Services (JKAS) exams.

"I have no words to express my happiness as it is the result of their hard work and dedication that all of them have qualified for the JKAS exams", Sadiq Wani told The International Bussiness Times.

Three siblings namely Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani, and Suhail Ahmad Wani have been living at the residence of their uncle (Mamu) in Shahbad Colony in the Bahu Fort area f Jammu city.

Three siblings from the far-off area of Doda in the Jammu division have qualified for the JKAS, the results of which were declared on Thursday evening.

Three siblings have been identified as Huma Anjum Wani, Ifra Anjum Wani, and Suhail Ahmad Wani from village Kahi Trankhal in the Bhaleesa area of Doda and are now settled in Jammu.

Suhail who is younger to sisters has secured 111th rank and obtained 1055 points followed by Huma Anjum Wani having 117th rank with 1050.5 points and Ifra Anjum Wani having 143rd rank with 1034.5 points.

Suhail and Huma Anjum have pursued masters in Political Science while Ifra has pursued MSC physics and all started preparing for competitive exams when they were in Class 12th.

Father working as a contractual worker in a private project

Munir Ahmad Wani, the father of three siblings, is working as a contractual worker in a power project in the Chenab region. "After completing their graduation from Kishtwar, they have been living at my residence to complete their post-graduation from Jammu University", Wani said.

The proud father said that it was a matter of pride for him. He said that since their childhood, their aim was to qualify for IAS/JKAS, and finally, after working hard for years together, they have qualified for JKAS.

Cracks JKAS exams without any coaching

Sharing the schedule of preparations of the trio, Wani said that all of them regularly study for about 12 hours for the last several years. "They qualified for the JKAS exams by self-study without taking coaching from any institute", he said and

children don't have mobile phones till now and whenever they were in need of the internet, they used to connect the phone of their mother's to their laptops.

187 qualified for JKAS

Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission declared final results of the JKAS exams on Thursday evening. The result is now available on the official website of the JKPSC www.jkpsc.nic.in. The candidates who appeared for the mains exam can now download the mains result.

The candidates who appeared for the mains exam and have qualified for the mains exam have been shortlisted for the medical examination.

The preliminary examination was conducted on October 24, 2021, in which 20790 candidates appeared in the examination. 4462 candidates were declared qualified for the mains exam which was conducted from April 8, 2022, to April 18, 2022, at both Jammu and Srinagar in which total of 3916 candidates appeared for the exam.

648 candidates had qualified for the interview and post the interview. Out of the 648, 643 candidates appeared for the interview and now 187 candidates have been selected for the medical examination.