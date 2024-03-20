Worried ahead for the National Conference, the Peoples Democratic Party, and the Congress as three prominent players in the politics of Jammu and Kashmir have started giving shape to the "Third Front" to challenge their hegemony.

A 'Third Front' comprising the Apni Party headed by Sayeed Altaf Bukhari, the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) of Ghulam Nabi Azad, and the Peoples' Conference led by Sajad Gani Lone is quietly taking shape.

Three prominent players are coming together, aiming to challenge the established hegemony of traditional political parties. As the Lok Sabha polls loom, this development has sent ripples of concern through the NC, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Congress.

The speculations surrounding this "third front" have intensified. It appears as a grand alliance—an alternative force—to counter the existing INDIA bloc partners, particularly the National Conference, Congress, and PDP.

Altaf Bukhari-led J&K Apni Party has extended an olive branch to "like-minded parties" with a shared vision for the welfare and betterment of the people in Jammu and Kashmir.

Azad echoes Apni Party's stand

Within minutes after the Apni Party offered to have an alliance with "like-minded parties" former chief minister Ghulam Nabi Azad-led Democratic Progress Azad Party (DPAP) echoed similar sentiments. They spoke of a desired "change" at the political level—a sentiment resonating with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir People's Conference, led by former minister and president Sajjad Lone, also seeks an alliance with like-minded parties. Their goal is to reshape the political landscape of the Kashmir Valley. Sajjad Lone's candidature for the Baramulla parliamentary seat serves as a clear signal of their intent.

Interestingly, the People's Conference has taken a strategic stance. They will not contest in the Jammu region, avoiding vote division. Their position on the other two seats in the Kashmir region will be clarified in the coming weeks.

Sajad Lone to contest from Baramulla

On February 26 the Peoples Conference announced the nomination of Sajad Lone for the Baramulla seat. General Secretary of the Peoples' Conference and former minister Imran Reza Ansari announced the candidature of party chief Sajad Lone on the Baramulla Lok Sabha seat.

Without declaring the names of candidates for the two remaining seats of Kashmir Valley, Ansari that position about the other two seats in the Kashmir region will become clear in the coming week or at the most two weeks.

"Apart from Baramulla, we will fight only where we believe we can win on our own and either seek support or give support respectively to any party best suited to defeat the biggest enemy of the people of J&K", he said.