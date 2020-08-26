Debutant director Dorsai Teja is working on a three-part film based on the life of controversial filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma. Its first look poster is being to release at 5.00 PM today (August 26).

Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his controversial biopics, is now working on his own biographical movie, which is produced by Bommaku Murali under his banner Bommaku Creations. "Each part of the 3 parts will be 2 hours in length with all three parts together covering 6 hours in length and each part will be about the various age periods and various phases of RGV's life," reads the statement of the makers.

The film is being written and supervised by Ram Gopal Varma and is being directed by debutant Dorasai Teja. The shooting is all set to start in September. In Part 1, a young new actor is going to play RGV when he was 20 years old. A different actor will be playing RGV in Part 2. RGV himself will be playing his role in part 3," adds the statement.

Talking about story further, the makers say, "Part 1 Ramu is about the beginning of Ram Gopal Varma Apart from being about his college days, the film will explore his first love and his involvement in the gang fights of Vijaywada. It will also be about how he cunningly manipulated to get a break and made Shiva."

The makers add, "Part 2: Ram Gopal Varma is about a love affair with the police and the underworld. It will be about his life in Mumbai with cops, girls, gangsters and Amitabh Bachchan. PART 3: RGV —The Intelligent Idiot will be about his failures, his controversies, his radical thoughts on god, sex and society in and also his influence on various people."