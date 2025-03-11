Three killed in Delhi slum fire; survivor recalls narrow escape

Three people lost their lives when a fire broke out in a slum in Delhi's Anand Vihar during the early hours of Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 2 am at a slum on a DDA plot near Manglam Road in Anand Vihar, where four labourers employed by the IGL company resided, according to a police statement.

The fire engulfed the entire tent, reducing it to ashes. Forensic teams are currently examining the scene to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Among the four occupants, only one labourer, Nitin Singh, managed to escape. He initially believed his companions had fled as well. Tragically, the other three -- Jaggi, Shyam Singh, and Kanta Prasad -- were unable to get out in time and lost their lives.

According to Nitin, the group kept a diesel container on a cooler stand, which they used to light a lamp inside their tent. They also locked the temporary gate of the tent from the inside each night for safety.

A gas cylinder reportedly exploded during the fire, further intensifying the blaze. Fire tenders were called in and managed to extinguish the flames. The area was subsequently inspected by the fire brigade, crime team, and forensic experts.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to the mortuary for post-mortem examination.

Police have recorded statements from survivor Nitin Singh, fellow labourer Jeetender, and Rampal, the father of deceased siblings Kanta Prasad and Shyam Singh.

Nitin, who sustained minor burns and injuries on his leg while escaping by climbing down a wall, recounted the terrifying moments.

"I was there when the fire broke out. Around 2:00 to 2:15 am, Shyam Singh woke me up, hitting me to alert me about the fire. Shyam Singh was trying to unlock the door with a key. I thought the others had already escaped, so I managed to climb down the wall and get out," Nitin told IANS.

Dilip, the employer of the deceased, told IANS, "I kept trying their phone the entire night after I got to know that there was a fire. We were not aware that they had died. We thought that they had escaped. After the fire tenders brought the blaze under control, we saw the bodies of all the boys."

"Jaggi was working with for the last ten years while brothers Shyam Singh and Kanta Prasad used to come and go every few months," he said.

The police suspect the diesel lamp may have triggered the fire but are investigating other possible causes as well.

Further details are awaited.

(With inputs from IANS)