Three killed as bus rams into passengers in Vijayawada

Three persons were killed and some others injured when a bus rammed into passengers waiting at at the Pandit Nehru Bus Stand in Vijayawada on Monday.

The state-owned Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) bus hit the fencing and climbed on the platform and rammed into the passengers.

The victims comprised a bus conductor, a woman and a boy.

The injured passengers were shifted to nearby hospitals.

The accident occurred on platform number 12 when the APSRTC Metro Luxury bus for Guntur arrived there to pick up passengers.

Police suspect the driver apparently put the first gear instead of the reverse gear, leading to the tragedy.

(With inputs from IANS)