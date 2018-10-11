Three students from Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested by the Punjab Police after an AK-47 rifle was found in one of their college hostel rooms on Wednesday.

Two students are from CT Institute of Engineering Management and Technology while one is from a nearby St Soldier Management College. The colleges are situated on the outskirts of Jalandhar.

The weapon was recovered from Zahid Gulzar's room. At the time, Mohammed Idriss and Yusuf Rafiq Bhatt were also present.

Gulzar is a resident of Rajpora in Srinagar while Shah and Bhatt are from Pulwama.

The police have arrested the three of them due to suspected links with terror outfit Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH).

The police team which was led by Punjab Director General of Police Suresh Arora also found another weapon and an explosive in the room, reports Hindustan Times.

The three youngsters have been charged under sections 121 (waging, or attempting to wage war against the country) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.