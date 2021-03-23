Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans have been killed and a few injured in IED blast triggered by Maoists in Narayanpur district.

"Three District Reserve Guard (DRG) jawans and one police personnel have lost their lives in IED blast by Naxals in Narayanpur. 14 security personnel injured including two critical," IG Bastar P Sundarraj said.

Bus carrying DRG personnel was hit by the IED blast

According to reports, a bus carrying DRG personnel was hit by the IED blast between Kadenar and Kanhargaon in the district.

The bus was carrying 27 personnel. 45th Battalion ITBP personnel are evacuating the injured. Entire area has been cordoned off and a search operation is on.