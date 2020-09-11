An unfortunate incident was reported from Mandya's Arkeshwara, where three Hindu priests were brutally murdered on Thursday night. The police had confirmed the news on Friday morning.

According to preliminary reports, the murder of the three priests was all due to an attempt of robbery on the temple. The burglars also looted the temple donation box.

On Thursday night a group of robbers attacked the renowned Arkeshwara temple on the outskirts of Mandya, Karnataka. The group had planned to rob the temple, and as part of the heist, they brutally murdered three priests at the temple.

The deceased priests were identified as Anand aged 40, Ganesh (49) and Prakash (50). The three were working at the temple and used to sleep on the temple premises. The burglars who trespassed on the temple premises had smashed the priests' heads in with rocks.

The culprits looted the donation box and fled with the cash. An investigation is on into the matter and the police are collecting evidence.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa announces compensation

CM Yediyurappa condemned the incident on Friday on Twitter, "It is very disturbing to learn that the worshipers of the Arakeshwara temple in Mandya, Shri Ganesh, Shri Prakash and Shri Anand have been murdered by thugs."

He also announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakhs to each priest and also demanded that quick and strict legal action be taken in the matter.