On November 1, last year, an incident of gangrape involving a B.Tech student from IIT-BHU in Varanasi was brought to the attention of the local authorities. The survivor alleged that three assailants on a motorcycle had also forcibly disrobed and filmed her, issuing death threats and dire consequences. The incident triggered huge protests among students, who called for safety measures on the campus and justice for the victim.

However, 60 days after the three persons were accused of rape, have they been remanded to judicial custody for 14 days. The three accused, identified as Kunal Pandey, Abhishek Chauhan and Saksham Patel, are residents of Varanasi and members of the BJP IT-Cell.

On November 2, the police lodged an FIR under Section 354b (use of criminal force to woman with intent to disrobe), Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC and 66E of IT Act. But only after the statement of the girl was recorded before magistrate and investigation officer that on 8th November Sections 376(d) gang rape and Sections 599 were added in the case. On November 5, the 20-year-old victim identified the trio from CCTV footage at the main BHU campus on the intervening night of November 1-2. The camera had captured them entering the main BHU campus on a Bullet bike.

It was long after the mass protests by students, social media trials, and pressure that the three were finally arrested by the police, spotlighting their political connections and backgrounds. Who are the three accused that dodged the system even after being identified by the victim and charged by the police under non-bailable offenses?

Kunal Pandey

Kunal Pandey is a resident of Varanasi and Convener of the BJP IT cell, Varanasi. An active member on social media platforms such as Facebook and X, formerly Twitter, Kunal has currently locked almost all of his profiles. However, from the past feeds that were immediately retrieved and recorded when the incident was brought to light, he can be spotted with several BJP leaders. Though not named yet, one of the accused is even said to be the son-in-law of Madan Mohan Tiwari, who is a local BJP councilor from Varanasi's Brij Enclave.

Saksham Patel

In what is a political embarrassment to the ruling party, Saksham Patel is a co-convener of the BJP IT cell, Varanasi. His account @sakshambjp12 does not exist any longer, but his tweets, ironically on women's equality and empowerment, made their way to social media. Saksham's profile not only showed his links with the politically powerful people in Varanasi, but in his past images on Twitter, he can be seen with PM Modi, BJP President JP Nadda, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani.

Anand Chauhan

Anand Chauhan is also a member of the BJP IT Cell, though reportedly not in a very senior position. His image with UP CM Yogi Adityanath has been viral on social media ever since the matter was brought to light. In the picture he can be seen wearing the saffron robe just as Adityanath.

Politics at play

What should have been an open-and-shut case of a criminal act of gangrape, thereby obviating the need for any debate, becomes a political issue. With the perpetrators associated with the ruling political party of India, politics and religion unfortunately come into play. Nearly two months after the alleged incident of molestation and gangrape, the three accused were arrested. Many netizens have come to the fore demanding strictest punishment possible for heinous crimes.

"If found guilty, the three should be punished with maximum sentences so as their example serves as a deterrent to others," opines a user.