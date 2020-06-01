District Police Srinagar in keeping up with its agenda and commitment for securing Drugs Free Srinagar and making all the efforts in breaking the chain of drug peddling in the City, has booked three notorious Drug Peddlers namely under Public Safety Act (under NDPS Law).

They have been identified as

01. Nisar Ahmad Shiekh, S/o Late Habibullah Shiekh, R/o Sheikh Colony Kani Dewar, Hawal Srinagar. 02. Bashir Ahmad Bhat, S/o Ghulam Rasool Bhat, R/o Barbarshah Srinagar. 03. Rayees Ahmad Hakak, S/o Fayaz Ahmad Hakak, R/o Gulbarg Colony Zakoora.

The detenues at serial no. 01 and 02 have been lodged at District Jail Baramulla and the detenue at serial no. 03 has been lodged in Distt. Jail Kupwara in pursuance to detention warrants issued by Divisional Commissioner Kashmir.

District Police Srinagar being a responsible stakeholder working for overall progress of the society and in its endeavours to curb the menace of Drugs in City Srinagar, has registered 81

cases regarding Narcotic and Psychotropic substances in year 2019 and arrested as many as 126 persons involved in these cases, besides recovered large cache of different types of drugs and narcotic substances.

Drug Menace in Srinagar

During current year, 30 cases have been registered and 53 persons have been arrested under punitive laws so far in the NDPS law. The drug menace is causing irrepairable damage to the society especially to the wellbeing of the youth. The menace of drug abuse has taken shape of a serious challenge on national and international level. It has also been witnessed that drug addicts subsequently have been found indulging in other crimes, which makes the addiction more worse a crime.

The Sr. Superintendent of Police District Srinagar, Dr. M. Haseeb Mughal (JKPS) has expressed that the campaign against drug dealers and drug peddlers would be intensified in coming weeks and Narcotic & Psychotrophic substances consumption is spreading like a cancer within the society, will be eradicated from the society by the close coordination of the responsible members of the society. The society must come forward in identifying the drug dealers and peddlers so that the drug menace is eradicated from the City. The said action of District Police Srinagar has been applauded and hailed in social and religious circles of District Srinagar.