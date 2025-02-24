The first session of the eighth Legislative Assembly of Delhi will begin on Monday with the newly elected MLAs taking oath.

The session will be of three days. BJP's Arvinder Singh Lovely has been appointed as the pro-tem speaker by Lieutenant Governor (L-G) Vinai Kumar Saxena.

Pro-tem Speaker is a temporary Speaker who conducts House proceedings for a limited period and till the election of the full-time Speaker.

The oath of the newly elected members will take place at 11 a.m. The election of the Legislative Assembly speaker will be held at 2.00 p.m.

According to the Assembly bulletin, L-G Saxena will address the Assembly on February 25, after which the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports will be tabled.

On February 26, the discussion on the motion of thanks on L-G's address will commence at 11.00 a.m. Later the Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Assembly will be elected. The discussion on the motion of thanks will continue on the third day - February 27.

BJP has nominated senior MLAs Vijender Gupta and Mohan Singh Bisht for the post of Speaker and Deputy Speaker, respectively.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will move the motion for Gupta to be chosen as Speaker and Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa will second it on February 24, said Assembly's list of business.

Earlier, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Vijender Gupta both said the CAG reports will be tabled in the Assembly. "In the first Cabinet meeting, we discussed and passed two agendas - to implement in Delhi the Ayushman Bharat scheme with Rs 5 lakh top up and tabling of 14 CAG reports in the first seating of the Assembly. We will fulfil all the commitments that we have made to the people," CM Rekha Gupta said.

The AAP, which has 22 MLAs, has named Atishi as leader of the opposition.

