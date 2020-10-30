Three Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members, including a district youth wing leader, were shot dead by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on Thursday night.

Police said Kulgam police received information about a terror incident at Y.K. Pora village where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers and senior police officers reached the spot.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired upon three BJP workers -- identified as district youth General Secretary Fida Hussain Yatoo, Umer Rashid Beigh and Umer Ramzan Hajam -- at Eidgah Y.K. Pora, injuring them. They were shifted to a nearby hospital where they were declared dead," a police officer said.

They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K: PM Modi

Condemning the attack, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, "I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K," Modi said in a tweet. "My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace," he tweeted.

BJP leader Altaf Thakur told that the terrorists carried out the attack on an auspicious night when Muslims across the world are praying.

The Resistance Front (TRF), believed to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.