To foil nefarious designs of Pakistan-sponsored terrorists to create disturbance during the coming Amarnath Yatra, security forces have launched massive operations in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

During these operations, 12 terrorists, including 11 foreigners all believed to be Pakistani, have been killed during the last 15 days in different parts of the Union Territory.

Eleven terrorists were killed in three back-to-back encounters on the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Kupwara district while another was killed in the hinterland during this period.

Three infiltration attempts foiled on LoC in north Kashmir in 15 days

During the last 15 days, three infiltration attempts were foiled by the security forces on the LoC in which 11 terrorists all foreigners were eliminated.

Reports said that it was all due to specific inputs provided by the intelligence agencies that these infiltration attempts were foiled.

Apart from killing eleven terrorists, security forces also recovered of huge quantities of narcotics, weapons, and ammunition in the Kupwara sector of Jammu and Kashmir in the last 15 days.

Reports said that the heightened surveillance based on specific intelligence provided by the agencies has helped security forces to foil three major infiltration bids in the Kupwara sector.

Reports said that the Indian Army along with the intelligence agencies began heightened surveillance along specific areas in Kupwara after new faces started getting active in the areas opposite Indian positions on the Line of Control, security forces.

In a joint operation, Army and Police killed four terrorists in the Kala Jungle of the Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate this side from the side of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) on June 23.

Security forces on June 16 eliminated five infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in the same Kupwara district. The killed terrorists were trying to sneak into this side of LoC taking advantage of inclement weather in the area.

On June 13 two terrorists were neutralized in a joint operation of the Army and Kupwara Police in the Dobanar Machhal area (LoC) of Kupwara district.

Pak trying to push terrorists ahead of Yatra

Reports said Pakistan was trying to push terrorists to attack the Amarnath Yatra preparations in the Kashmir Valley. The foiling of three infiltration attempts was a clear indication that Pakistan-based terror mentors were desperate to disrupt the Yatra.

The recoveries include 12 weapons which were found with four foreign terrorists who have been killed in the encounter.

The recovery of 55 kgs of A1 grade narcotics which could have been sold in metros for at least five crores per kg is pointing towards Pakistan Army and ISI's attempts to find terrorism through narcotics smuggling.

The Army and the security forces have made additional deployments in the suspected areas to counter any attack by terrorists in the Amarnath Yatra as Pakistan Army is desperate to deflect attention from their internal politics.

Al-Badr terrorist killed in Kulgam encounter

A terrorist affiliated with the Al-Badr outfit was killed in an encounter in Hawoora village in south Kashmir's Kulgam district.

"Acting on a specific input regarding the presence of a terrorist in village Hawoora area of Kulgam, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by J&K Police, Army, and CRPF in the said area", said a police spokesperson.

Reports said that during the search operation, as the joint search party approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorist fired indiscriminately upon the joint search party, in which one J&K policeman got injured and was subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.

The hiding terrorist was also given an opportunity to surrender, however, he kept on firing on the joint forces. The fire was effectively retaliated, leading to an encounter.

In the ensuing encounter, a local terrorist linked with the proscribed outfit Al-Badr was killed and his body was retrieved from the site of the encounter. He has been identified as Adil Majeed Lone son of Abdul Majeed Lone resident of Akbarabad Hawoora, Kulgam.