Amid the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, security forces eliminated four infiltrators and foiled an attempt by Pakistan to push terrorists on this side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir on Friday.

Infiltrators were trying to sneak into this side of the LoC from the Kala Jungle area of the Machil sector in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

The weaponry and ammunition recovered from the killed terrorists were an indication that the infiltrators were planning a suicidal attack.

"In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from the side of Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK)", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir zone Vijay Kumar tweeted.

"In a joint operation launched by the IndianArmy and Jammu and Kashmir Police, an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. Four terrorists eliminated and war-like stores have been recovered", Army tweeted from its official Twitter handle.

In a Jt op launched by #IndianArmy & @JmuKmrPolice, an infiltration bid was foiled today by alert troops along LOC in Macchal Sector, Kupwara. 04 x Terrorists eliminated & war-like stores have been recovered. Ops in progress.#Kashmir…

55 packets of brown sugar recovered from killed terrorists

A huge cache of arms and ammunition alongside fifty-five packets of brown sugar was recovered from a terrorist group killed in an operation in the Machil sector.

The Army termed the operation as a big and major success against terrorists in North Kashmir as Pakistan is trying to push infiltrators from this route.

Srinagar-based Defence spokesperson said that nine AK-47 rifles, 14 AK magazines, and fourteen magazines capable of housing ammunition for AK-47 rifles were recovered from the killed terrorists.

According to reports, the weaponry confiscated highlighted the intent of terrorists to sustain prolonged engagements.

288 rounds of AK and Pistol, and a substantial cache of 288 rounds of ammunition, compatible with AK-47 rifles and pistols aimed for preparedness for extended encounters by terrorists were also recovered.

The security forces recovered four hand grenades, three pistols, and five magazines designed for pistols.

In a joint operation, Army and Police have killed four #terrorists in Kala Jungle of Machhal sector in #Kupwara who were trying to infiltrate to our side from POJK.

The spokesperson further said the intense firefight ensued resulting in the elimination of all four terrorists without any harm to own troops.

"The recovery of warlike stores including substantial narcotics material to be used for terror funding indicates the vicious plan of Pakistan by utilizing the terrorists to derail the existing peace in Kashmir Valley. This successful operation is a big blow to the narco funding & terror plans of the terrorists.

Earlier five infiltrators were killed on June 16

Security forces on June 16 eliminated five infiltrators near the Line of Control (LoC) in the same Kupwara district. The killed terrorists were trying to sneak into this side of LoC taking advantage of inclement weather in the area.

On 16 June at around midnight hours, ambush teams observed five heavily armed terrorists crossing the Line of Control. The terrorists were engaged by ambush teams along the fence despite adverse weather and terrain conditions.

The ensuing firefight resulted in the elimination of five infiltrating terrorists without any collateral damage. The operation continued throughout the night and the detailed search of the area was carried out early morning. Five AK series rifles, fourteen grenades, five hundred AK rounds, night vision goggles, and other huge quantities of war-like stores were recovered.