The career trajectory of any actor is bound to see its ups and downs. In the end, it comes down to the number of films one is a part of and the number of flops one has given.

But one actress, whose career has been only soaring in the recent times with back-to-back Telugu films, is none other than Pooja Hegde. The actress is currently basking in the success of her latest outing Gaddalakonda Ganesh, a Telugu remake of Tamil blockbuster Jigarthanda.

Pooja played a key role in the film, even though her screen presence remained under 20 minutes. The shoot for her role was completed within 15 days, but her remuneration for the same is shocking.

Usually, Pooja charges Rs 2 crore for a film which needs more than 50 days of her call sheets.

But for Gaddalakonda Ganesh, she was paid the same for just 15 days as director Harish Shankar insisted on getting her dates on a priority basis. The whole team of the film knew that she would be one of those most important factors which will attract the audience to the theatres.

Fortunately, Gaddalakonda Ganesh is a success and now, Pooja has hiked her remuneration is what we have learnt. She already has Allu Arjun and Trivikram's Ala Vaikunthapuramlo in her kitty and she has almost completed her part for the film.

She is currently busy promoting her Bollywood flick Housefull 4, which has Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Kriti Kharbanda, Rana Daggubati, Chunky Pandey and others also.

Post the release of this film, it is expected that Pooja will begin shooting for Prabhas' Jaan, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. 25 per cent of the film has been shot already.

It was recently announced that Pooja is collaborating with Akhil Akkineni for his next and she shot for a couple of days too. So like we have said, Pooja is currently the most sought after actress in Telugu cinema and Bollywood as well. With the demand she has now, we will not be surprised if she becomes busy in other language films down south.