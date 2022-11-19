Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday conducted raids at multiple locations in different parts of Kashmir Valley in connection with recent online threats to some active journalists of the local newspapers.

Raids were also conducted at the homes of some journalists because cops, during the initial investigation, have established the role of some media persons in giving threats to scribes.

Reports said that raids were simultaneously conducted at 10 locations in the Srinagar, Anantnag, and Kulgam districts of Kashmir Valley by teams of police.

"Massive searches in connection with the investigation of the case related to the recent threat to journalists started by Police at 10 locations in Srinagar, Anantnag, and Kulgam. Details shall be followed", Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

A local online news portal reported that in Srinagar searches are being carried out in the house of Gowhar Geelani son of Nazir Ahmad Shah, a resident of Nowshera, and Sajad Ahmad Sheikh @Sajad Gul son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh, a resident of Rose Avenue colony at HMT and the residence of Momin Gulzar (active terrorist) at Firdous Colony Edgar is also being searched

Massive searches are being carried out at the residence of Journalist Waseem Raja son of Raja Abdul Khalid, a resident of Chinar colony Rangreth in Srinagar.

Another raid is going on at the residence of Sajad Ahmad Kralyari son of Abdul Majeed, a resident of Pandithpora Kralyar Rainawari.

In Srinagar's Nowgam, a police party from Srinagar police raided the residence of Mukhtar Ahmad Baba son of Mohammad Yaseen Baba at Sheikhul Alam Colony. The residence of Abu Aadil Pandith son of Abdullah Pandith, a resident of Nowpora Khanyar who is an advocate by profession is also being searched by the police.

Another team of police raided the residence of journalist Hakim Rashid Maqbool, son of Mohammad Maqbool Razvi, a resident of Adaalat masjid Madeen Sahib Hawal.

In Anantnag, police raided the joint residence of Qazi Yasir and journalist Qazi Shubli.

The searches are also being carried out at the residence of Khalid Gul who was earlier associated with a local newspaper.

Some journalists are also under the scanner for issuing threats to scribes

Raids conducted at the residence of some journalists is a clear indication that some active media persons are also involved in helping terrorists to prepare a hit list of some genuine scribes.

The House of Sajad Gul was also searched by the cops on Saturday morning.

In January this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had arrested Sajad Gul, a reporter for "thekashmirwalla" magazine under the Public Safety Act (PSA). After slapping PSA, the journalist was shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Sajad Gul was working with the news portal and was arrested by police for allegedly spreading disinformation through fake tweets regarding the recent anti-terrorist operation. The police have accused him of uploading objectionable videos with anti-national slogans.

As reported earlier intelligence agencies have identified a Turkey-based terrorist of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) behind the campaign to dub genuine journalists as "informers of security forces".

LeT terrorist Mukthar Baba, who now operates from Turkey, is the mastermind behind putting out a hit list of genuine journalists after dubbing them as informers of security forces.

Baba had worked as a journalist with four Valley-based organizations earlier and is very familiar with the media environment in Kashmir.

According to police, a First Information Report, or FIR, under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered and investigations have been launched after the emergence of the "hit-list".

At least five journalists working in local newspapers of the Kashmir Valley have resigned after some terror groups dubbed them as "agents of security agencies".