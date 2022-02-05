Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday said that a journalist identified as Fahad Shah was arrested for glorifying terrorism and spreading fake news to incite violence in Kashmir Valley. Shah, editor-in-chief of the online news portal -"thekashmirwalla" was arrested by Kashmir Police on Friday.

He was arrested for his alleged involvement in uploading anti-national content on social media.

"Fahad Shah is wanted in three cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news, and inciting the general public for creating law and order situations. FIR No. 70/2020 of PS Safakadal Srinagar, FIR No. 06/2021 of PS Imamsahib, Shopian and currently has been arrested in FIR No. 19/2022 of PS Pulwama", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

Shah posts anti-national content on social media

Pulwama Police registered a case on a news portal after getting information about uploading anti-national content on social media platforms.

"Pulwama Police received information that some Facebook users and portals have been uploading anti-national content including photographs, videos and posts with criminal intention to create fear among the public and the content so uploaded can provoke the public to disturb law and order", stated the official statement issued by police.

According to police, uploading such posts tantamount to glorifying the terrorist activities and causing a dent to the image of law enforcing agencies besides causing ill-will and disaffection against the country.

Pulwama Police while taking cognizance of the matter registered a case vide FIR No. 19/2022 under relevant sections of the law and initiated the investigation.

"During the investigation, one accused person identified as Fahad Shah was arrested. The accused is on police remand. The investigation into the matter is in progress", police said.

Shah was called for questioning by the police on February 1. On Friday, he was called to record his statement at the Pulwama police station after which the police issued the statement confirming his arrest.

Earlier reporter of same online news portal was arrested

In January this year, the Jammu and Kashmir Police had detained Sajad Gul, reporter of the same magazine under the Public Safety Act (PSA). After slapping PSA, the journalist was shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu.

Sajad Gul was working with the news portal and was arrested by police for allegedly spreading disinformation through fake tweets regarding the recent anti-terrorist operation. The police have accused him of uploading objectionable videos with anti-national slogans.