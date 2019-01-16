The US defence department has released its 'China Military Power' report, which offers startling insights into how much the Chinese military prowess has evolved in recent years.

There are three key revelations in the Pentagon report:

In some areas of military technology China has already taken lead over all other rivals, including the United States.

China has reached the leading edge of many key technologies, helped by its policy of 'acquiring technology by any means available'

After making some of the most advanced weapons in the world China is in the cusp of imposing its will in the region, which includes India.

The unclassified report by the Defense Intelligence Agency says China's advancements in areas like naval design, medium-and intermediate-range missiles and in hypersonic weapons are stupendous.

"The result of this multifaceted approach to technology acquisition is a PLA (People's Liberation Army) on the verge of fielding some of the most modern weapon systems in the world," the report says.

"In some areas, it already leads the world," the Pentagon report adds, according to Agence France-Presse.

The report adds China has probably used unfair means to acquire cutting edge military technology. It has used domestic laws that force foreign partners to share key secrets in exchange as they look to have access to the vast Chinese market.

According to the report, by 2025 China will have made new medium- and long-range stealth bombers capable of striking regional and global targets.

The report also adds that most of Chinese defence research and development takes place in underground facilities.

Reports earlier this month said China has begun the year by testing its most powerful non-nuclear weapon, which is being called the country's version of the "mother of all bombs." The bomb's destructive capacity is said to be only second to that of a nuclear weapon.