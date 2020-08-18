As the world is still grappling with the deadly virus, thousands of partygoers gathered at a water park in China's Wuhan, where the coronavirus first emerged late last year. The city seems to come back to normalcy as people were going ballistic at a post-lockdown music festival without following any coronavirus protocols.

The visuals from the music festival happening at the Maya Beach Water Park took the social media by storm. The picture revealed people frolicking in swimsuits, bunched together while the DJ played Electro Dance Music.

A performer was seen waving at the crowd, as the revellers waved their hands up in the air, some were also floating in rubber tubes and clicking selfies. Another performer on a water jet board entertained his audience by hovering above them with sparks shooting from his back.

Post the 76-days lockdown period, the water park reopened in June after restrictions to contain the virus were lifted.

The first known cases of COVID-19 emerged in Wuhan late last year, a city of 11 million people, before the virus spread across the world, killing hundreds of thousands and crippling economies.

The lockdown was lifted in April, and there have been no new domestically transmitted cases officially reported in Hubei province, where Wuhan is the capital, since mid-May.