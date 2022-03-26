In a major bureaucratic reform, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday announced that all Punjab MLAs, ex MLAs in the state will get pension for only one term, regardless of the number of times they win from their constituency. Mann, also announced, that there will be a deduction in the allowances that are given to the families of the MLAs. Mann made the announcement during a video address, which was also shared via his official Twitter handle.

A week into office

Mann took oath last week as the Chief Minister of Punjab. Ever since, he has announced several reforms, majority of them aimed at generating employment among the youth. Days into office, he announced plans to fill 25,000 posts spread through several government departments. In alignment with election speeches he made, Mann on Tuesday also announced that under his government, service of 35000 contractual employees will be regularised.

Mann has also assured 10,000 jobs in the Punjab Police Department, apart from new jobs and posts in several other government controlled boards and corporations. On Thursday, Mann also sought a package of Rs 1 lakh crore from the centre to revive Punjab's economic and financial situation.

Here's how much do MLAs get

In the video message, Mann quantified the economics of MLAs pensions. He said that under the current practice, some MLAs get a pension for each term they are elected. Which is how some of them were getting lakhs of rupees as pensions. Many of them who have been MPs too, were getting pensions from both the Centre and the State.

Mann also said that some of the MLAs seeking votes with a promise to serve people were drawing pensions running into Rs 3.5 lakh, Rs 4.5 lakh and even Rs 5.25 lakh. Under the new reforms, his government aims at saving Rs 80 crore in five years, which would be used in welfare schemes.

As per the information furnished by Haryana Assembly in response to an RTI filed in 2020 on similar lines, the pension and perks of 286 former MLAs of Haryana was costing the exchequer Rs 2.54 crore every month.