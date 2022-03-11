After being given a resounding applaud by the people of Punjab, in one of his first decisions setting the political stage, Bhagwant Mann has decided to take oath in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 16 as a tribute to him.

"I've invited party convener Arvind Kejriwal for the swearing-in ceremony. Now swearing-in will not be held in 'mahals' but in villages of freedom fighters. We'll take oath in the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh on March 16 as a tribute to him," said the AAP's Punjab CM candidate in interviews following his decision. Khatkar Kalan, near Nawanshahar district, is the native village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Almost half of the authorized cabinet strength is slated to initially take oath along with Mann.

Netizens are amused, impressed, unaffected...

While some straightaway applauded the decision to bring about more awareness towards our freedom fighters and their roots, a few criticized the move doubting if it was taken to garner political attention. "We need more institutions in his name. Thankfully, Bhagat Singh is not an unsung freedom martyr," opined a user. While another wondered if, "he can give one statement without talking about Shaheed Bhagat Singh."

Of politicians with signature look

The former two-time parliamentarian from Sangrur has been seen in his signature yellow turban ever since his political career began. Back in 2014 at a youth summit, Mann spoke about his turban being his uniform for a personal reason and not any political stunt. "I don't wear turban because I think I'm like Bhagat Singh," he said clarifying it to many of those in the audience. He further that his turban was a constant reminder of his duties towards the people as this was worn by Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

A few weeks ago, during one of the many interviews given during election campaigning, Mann once again cleared the air over his turban. "Whether it was a new car I bought every time, whether it was a degree or a certificate, I've always made it a point to go to the village of Shaheed Bhagat Singh and pay my respects. I feel we owe this freedom to him, otherwise, we'd still be under British Empire. I'm deeply inspired by him," he said in an interview with India Ahead News. Is it any wonder, he kickstarts his political career in the same manner?