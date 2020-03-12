When it comes to style and fashion, there's no beating Malaika Arora who can carry every kind of clothing with ease and confidence. At 46, the diva has been giving young actresses a run for their money in terms of fitness. Her enviable figure inspires other women to hit the gym and keep aging at bay. But, Malaika often gets trolled for her choices of clothes wherever and whenever she steps out of her house. And yet again, she got criticised for wearing a dress that appeared inappropriate to most of the people on social media.

Malaika, as usual, was spotted entering into her Diva Yoga studio in Mumbai wherein paparazzi were waiting for her to arrive and get clicked. She seemed to be in a hurry as she quickly rushed inside the building. Although she didn't disappoint the shutterbugs and gave a glimpse of her to the cameras. She was seen wearing a peach athleisure dress which showed off her enviable figure that can make you go weak in the knees. But little did she know that her choice of cloth would become be termed as inappropriate by online users.

"WTF is she wearing! It makes her look naked," a user commented while another one wondered if Malaika was going for scuba diving. Many people criticised her for looks, however, there were many who admired her beauty and even called her the Kim Kardashian of Bollywood.

No matter what, Malaika always manages to pull all the attention towards her. She recently uploaded a picture showing off her toned bare back in barely there bikini. She also got trolled when she wore a risky golden ensemble at the grand finale of Miss Diva 2020. She faced the wrath of online users for showing off too much skin at a public event.