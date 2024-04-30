Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor passed away in April 2020 after a long battle with leukaemia. It has been four years since his demise and a day doesn't goes by when his ardent fans and family members don't remember him.

Neetu Kapoor remembers Rishi Kapoor on his fourth death anniversary

Several fan pages and his wife, Neetu Kapoor, often take to social media and share anecdotes and unseen pictures of Rishi Kapoor.

The videos and pictures are a collage of his finest memories and the best times that he spent with his family.

On Rishi Kapoor's fourth death anniversary, Neetu Kapoor paid heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

She shared a beautiful, smiling picture of her with Rishi Kapoor; the throwback picture showed the couple twinning in shades of blue.

Neetu Kapoor captioned the picture as "4 years for us life can never be the same without you (sic)."

Riddhima Kapoor also shared a heartfelt note for her father, she wrote, "Those we love don't go away, they walk beside us every day #forever #missyousomuch (sic)."

Riddhima's husband and several fan pages share rare pictures of Rishi Kapoor.

Take a look:

Neetu Kapoor has taken to Instagram stories and shared multiple stories by reposting memories Rishi Kapoor shared by friends and family members.

During an interview, Riddhima was asked how her husband Bharat's first meeting with Rishi was, She joked, "Phatti padi thi iski!" ( he was scared).

Riddhima said, "He (Bharat) was a few drinks down, he was sweating like mad when he knew we had to meet my dad. We all went to Piano Bar in Mumbai. Throughout the evening, my dad was standing next to the piano, just starring and glaring at Bharat, 'Ki kaun hai bhai tu, upar se neeche dekh raha hai.'" ( Who are you?)

Bharat said that Rishi Kapoor didn't "give in" easily. "Riddhima being the only daughter, took his time. He told me, 'You have a couple of years, and even after that if you guys feel you are meant to be then we will get you married," he added.

Riddhima and Bharat tied the knot in 2006 after dating for four years. In 2011, the couple welcomed their daughter, Samara Sahni, into the world.

All you need to know about Rishi Kapoor's filmography

Not many know that Rishi Kapoor started his career as a child artist. He was seen in the song 'Pyar Hua Iqrar Hua' in his father Raj Kapoor's film with Nargis, 'Shree 420'. He made his Bollywood debut with Bobby in 1973. He was last seen in '102 Not Out'.