It is veteran actor Rishi Kapoor's third death anniversary today. The actor passed away at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020, after a two-year battle with leukemia.

Rishi Kapoor is the second son of legendary actor-director Raj Kapoor and Krishna Raj Kapoor. In his career spanning over three decades many films including Bobby, Laila Majnu, Rafoo Chakkar, Chandni, Henna, Saagar, Do Dooni Chaar, Agneepath, Amar Akbar Anthony, Kabhi Kabhie, Naseeb, Coolie and Ajooba, Kapoor & Sons, Mulk and 102 Not Out among many others.

Rishi Kapoor personified the Bollywood romantic hero and on his third death anniversary, family, friends and collaborators reminisce about his charm and endearing personality.

On Rishi Kapoor's third death anniversary, Neetu shared a throwback photo, on Instagram, with Rishi Kapoor from one of their holidays.

Sharing the picture, she captioned it, "You are missed every day with all the wonderful happy memories." Reacting to the post, Mawra Hocane posted red heart emojis, Karisma Kapoor dropped folding hands, hibiscus, and yellow heart emojis and Rakesh Roshan shared red heart and hibiscus emojis. Madhoo, Sunita Kapoor, and Farah Khan Ali also posted red heart emojis.

Riddhima posted a picture featuring herself, her daughter Samara Sahni, Neetu, Rishi, and Ranbir Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. She wrote, "Love this picture #family." She also posted a photo of Rishi and herself from when she was a toddler. Riddhima captioned the post, "I miss you every day." Riddhima also shared a photo of Rishi smiling for the camera. She wrote, "And sometimes I just scroll down the gallery, to see you smiling. Love you."

Did you know Rishi Kapoor paid 30,000 and purchased an award as he was afraid that Amitabh Bachchan might win it for Zanjeer?

In his autobiography Khullam Khulla, the Kapoor & Sons actor revealed someone from the awards committee connecting to his manager. He narrated, "I was all of 20-21 years old. I was suddenly a huge star after 'Bobby'. I was a real brat. I was flying in those days... Somebody came to me and said that 'We can get this award... Would you like to have it?' So I said 'Sure'. The person said it will cost Rs 30,000... Back then, it was big money. Who knows, the money would have never reached the guys (organisers)". I just gave a man that money and don't know if the guys got it."

In an interview with Rajdeep Sardesai, he said, "It was my age, I had no vision, nothing was correct for me at that point in time. I was a rich man's son, and I felt richer being an actor. I threw money around, and I regret it very much."

In the same interview, Rishi Kapoor confessed that this started a cold war between him and Amitabh Bachchan, which ended with Yash Chopra's film Kabhi Kabhie in 1976. Interestingly Rishi Kapoor never mentioned the name of the award he bought, but reports suggest it was the Filmfare Awards 1974.

Take a look at some of the unseen pictures of Rishi Kapoor