AIADMK General Secretary and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) has come out strongly against the Prime Minister's recent speech at Banswara in Rajasthan.

EPS in a statement on Tuesday, said that PM Narendra Modi's speech at Banswara on Sunday was unwarranted and unacceptable from a person holding such a top post in the country.

The former Chief Minister said that such disparaging remarks from political leaders whip up communal hatred and create fear among minorities.

EPS in the statement said, "The remarks of the PM that hurt the feelings of minorities, are unacceptable."

He further said that political leaders and persons holding top positions should refrain from making such controversial remarks and safeguard the country's secularism and communal harmony.

The AIADMK leader said that India was a secular country and called upon top leaders not to use language that would instill fear among the minorities.

(With inputs from IANS)