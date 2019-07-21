After the successful run of Avengers; Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel has finally announced the confirmed movies of its next phase. Fans will be rejoiced to learn that Chris Hemsworth will be back as Thor in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. The superhero movie will also star Natalie Portman as Jane Foster and there are speculations that we might get to see Loki back in action as well.

As per the Marvel comics, Jane Foster follows the path of Thor and subsequently becomes a Thor and in the upcoming movie, Natalie is going to follow the same footsteps.

The spectacular news comes after an early announcement ahead of San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that revealed to the fans that Thor: Ragnarok director Taiki Waititi will be back in the next Thor movie. As per the recent announcement, Chris Hemsworth and Tessa Thompson will return in the upcoming MCU movie, reporting their roles as Thor and Valkyrie respectively.

It should be noted that there is no revelation when it comes to Tom Hiddleston's Loki, Although the character died in the very beginning of Avengers: Infinity War, he was seen when the Avengers went in the past to steal the infinity stones in Avengers: Endgame. In that movie, Loki stole the most powerful infinity stone and ran away from New York. He didn't appear in the end fight and many are speculating that the character is alive in a different timeline.

If Marvel brings back Loki then it would seriously be astounding to see these two brothers fighting again because of their ideologies. Whatever the case is, it is confirmed that we are going to see Natalie Portman as Jane Foster.

We haven't seen the character since Thor: The Dark World, the character had a very brief cameo in Avengers: Endgame though but that does not count as the makers used cut footage from a previous movie. Even Portman confirmed in the past that as far as she is aware, she is done playing the role of Thor's love interest.

Meanwhile, there were reports that Thor has joined the hands of Guardians and we are going to see him in some capacity in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Thor: Love and Thunder will release worldwide on November 5, 2021.