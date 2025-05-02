Thomson launches three new QLED 4K TVs; opts for aggressive pricing strategy

THOMSON has launched its latest QLED TVs in 50, 55, and 65 inches. These additions to its existing Phoenix Series are designed to deliver an immersive viewing experience, but keeping in mind the masses with its aggressive pricing strategy.

The new TVs are competitively priced, with the 50QAI1015 model priced at Rs 26,999, the 55QAI1025 at Rs 30,999, and the 65QAI1035 at Rs 43,999. These models will be available for purchase exclusively on Flipkart during the 'SASA LELE' Sale, which commences on 2nd May, 2025.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO of SPPL, the Exclusive Brand Licensee of THOMSON in India, expressed his delight at the launch of the new QLED 4K Thomson TVs.

He stated, "We have a clear vision to drive the growth of QLED TVs in India. The product comes with exciting new features such as 60-watt sound output with four speakers, a special AI-powered Realtek chipset with motion control, and full integration with the Google ecosystem. This year, our focus is to encourage Indian consumers to upgrade their smart TVs to larger sizes, supported by the best available offers."

Key features explained

The new THOMSON QLED TVs come bezel-less with a metallic design and are fully loaded with a QLED 4K display featuring HDR 10, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby Atmos with TruSurround, 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, dual-band (2.4 + 5) GHz Wi-Fi, Google TV, and much more. The 50-inch TV has a powerful 50-Watt 2-speaker sound output, while the 55- & 65-inch TVs boast a 60-watt 4-speaker setup.

The new THOMSON Phoenix series offers more than 10,000 Plus Apps and Games like Netflix, Prime Video, JioHotstar, Apple TV, Voot, Zee5, Sony LIV, Google Play Store with over 500,000 TV shows.

The key features of the Thomson Phoenix Series include a QLED 4K display with 1 billion colors for natural colour reproduction with ultra-sharp 4K resolution, an AI PQ Chipset, ARM Cortex A55*4, a special AI-powered Realtek chipset with a smooth motion rate, and full integration with the Google ecosystem.

In terms of connectivity, the TVs offer in-built Chromecast & AirPlay, and support for external devices like game controllers, headphones, and keyboards. The hardware highlights include an ARM Cortex A554 processor with Mali-G312 GPU, 3 HDMI ports (ARC, CEC), 2 USB ports, optical output & multiple sound modes, 6 picture modes (standard, vivid, sport, movie, game, and user), support for DVB-C, and DVB-T/T2 broadcast standards.