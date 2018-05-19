Top shuttlers from across the globe have landed in Bangkok, Thailand for Thomas and Uber Cup Finals 2018 — the world men's and women's team championships, starting Sunday, May 20.
The premier team tournament will feature 16 men's teams for the Thomas Cup and as many women's teams for the Uber Cup.
Tournament format
- 16 teams have been divided into groups of four each in both Thomas and Uber Cups.
- The top two teams at the end of a single-legged round-robin group stage will progress to the quarter-final stages.
- The group stages will begin on Sunday, May 20 and run till Wednesday, May 23. The knockout stages will start Thursday, May 24 and the finals will be played on Sunday, May 27.
- Each tie (between teams from two countries) will have three singles rubbers and two doubles rubbers.
How to watch Thomas and Uber Cup tie live on TV, online in India
Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 HD will provide live television coverage of Thomas and Uber Cup matches in India. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.
Global live stream and TV listings
- US: NBC Sports, NBCSports.com, OlympicChannel.com
- Malaysia: TV: Astro Supersport 4, Live stream: Astro Go
- Thailand: True Visions
Thomas Cup 2018 - Groups and draw preview
Group A - China [1], India, France and Australia
Eight-time champions China begin Thomas Cup 2018 campaign as the top seeds. The Asian heavyweights have assembled a strong unit for their campaign.
With the likes of Olympic champions Lin Dan and Chen Long along with top-ranked doubles pairing of Liu Chen/Zhang Nan and Li Junhui/Liu Yuchen, China will be the team to beat in Group A.
On the other hand, India have travelled to Jakarta with a weakened squad. In the absence of world number four Kidambi Srikanth and top-ranked men's doubles pairing of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty, the Indian Thomas Cup squad needs to punch above its weight to stand a chance of finishing on the podium.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|India vs France
|Sunday, May 20
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|China vs Australia
|Sunday, May 20
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|China vs France
|Monday, May 21
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|India vs Australia
|Monday, May 21
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|China vs India
|Tuesday, May 22
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|France vs Australia
|Tuesday, May 22
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
Group B - Indonesia [3], Korea, Thailand and Canada
With Thomas Cup giants Indonesia, Thailand and Korea drawn together, Group B can be labelled as the "Group of Death".
Only two teams from each group qualify for the quarter-final and thus the three-way race between the Asian heavyweights should be riveting.
Marcus Fernaldi and Kevin Sanjaya, the unstoppable men's doubles pairing, will lead Indonesia's campaign. While the onus to deliver in the men's singles rubbers will be on Jonathan Christie and Anthony Ginting, the selection of Firman Abdul Kholik over seasoned campaigner Tommy Sugiarto comes as a surprise.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|Indonesia vs Canada
|Sunday, May 20
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Korea vs Thailand
|Sunday, May 20
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Korea vs Canada
|Monday, May 21
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Indonesia vs Thailand
|Tuesday, May 22
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Indonesia vs Korea
|Wednesday, May 23
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Thailand vs Canada
|Wednesday, May 23
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
Group C - Chinese Taipei [4], Japan, Hong Kong, Germany
Chinese Taipei are seeded fourth and will start as favourites to top Group C. With good balance in both the singles and doubles units, the Asian side will be the team to beat.
Meanwhile, 2014 champions Japan have been boosted by the return of world number 12 Kento Momota, who is heading into the tournament fresh from the success at Badminton Asia Championships last month.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|Japan vs Hong Kong
|Sunday, May 20
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Chinese Taipei vs Germany
|Sunday, May 20
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Japan vs Germany
|Tuesday, May 22
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong
|Tuesday, May 22
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Chinese Taipei vs japan
|Wednesday, May 23
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Hong Kong vs Germany
|Wednesday, May 23
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
Group D - Denmark [2], Malaysia, Russia, Algeria
Defending champions Denmark has the firepower to finish on the top step of the podium. The likes of Viktor Axelsen, comeback man Jan O Jorgensen and Anders Antonsen will lead their singles.
However, the absence of second-ranked doubles player Carsten Mogensen and injury concern to their number two doubles pairing of Mads Conrad-Petersen / Mads Pieler Kolding puts them in a difficult situation.
Meanwhile, Malaysia will be hoping for a good show at the Thomas Cup, especially after match-fixing scandals rocked the sport in the south-east Asian country. The onus to deliver will be on badminton great Lee Chong Wei and country's top-ranked doubles pairing of Goh V Shem and Tan Wee Kiong.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|Malaysia vs Russia
|Monday, May 21
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Denmark vs Algeria
|Monday, May 21
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Denmark vs Russia
|Tuesday, May 22
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Malaysia vs Algeria
|Tuesday, May 22
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Denmark vs Malaysia
|Wednesday, May 23
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Russia vs Algeria
|Wednesday, May 23
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
Uber Cup 2018 - Groups and draw preview
Group A - Japan [1], India, Canada and Australia
Japan have been handed the top seed for Uber Cup. The bronze medalists at 2016 edition have a well-balanced unit to halt China's winning streak in the world team championships.
India, who also won bronze in the last edition, will be led by reigning Commonwealth Games champion Saina Nehwal.
In the absence of PV Sindhu and women's doubles pair of Ashwini Ponappa/Sikki Reddy, India face an uphill task in the premier tournament.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|Japan vs Australia
|Sunday, May 20
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|India vs Canada
|Sunday, May 20
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Japan vs Canada
|Monday, May 21
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|India vs Australia
|Monday, May 21
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Japan vs India
|Wednesday, May 23
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Canada vs Australia
|Wednesday, May 23
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
Group B- Thailand [4], Chinese Taipei, Hong Kong and Germany
Thailand, the fourth-seeded team, are expected to ease into the knockout stage of the tournament.
Chinese Taipei, who will be led by world number one Tai Tzu Ying, and Hong Kong may have a two-way battle for qualification.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|Chinese Taipei vs Hong Kong
|Sunday, May 20
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Thailand vs Germany
|Sunday, May 20
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Thailand vs Hong Kong
|Monday, May 21
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Chinese Taipei vs Germany
|Tuesday, May 22
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Thailand vs Chinese Taipei
|Wednesday, May 23
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Hong Kong vs Germany
|Wednesday, May 23
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
Group C - Korea [3], Denmark, Russia, and Mauritius
Korea, the former champions, and runners-up of 2016 edition have been handed an easy draw. While they will be tested by Denmark in the doubles rubbers, Russia and Mauritius are unlikely to trouble the badminton powerhouses.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|Korea vs Mauritius
|Sunday, May 20
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Denmark vs Russia
|Sunday, May 20
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Denmark vs Mauritius
|Tuesday, May 22
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Korea vs Russia
|Tuesday, May 22
|7 pm local time, 5:30 pm IST
|Korea vs Denmark
|Tuesday, May 22
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
|Russia vs Mauritius
|Tuesday, May 22
|2 pm local time, 12:30 pm IST
Group D - China [2], Indonesia, Malaysia and France
14-time champions China have been boosted by the return of veteran Li Xuerui. The Olympic champion returns to competitive action being sidelined for 600 days due to injury.
With a strong doubles squad and the youngsters of the likes of Chen Yufei at their disposal, China might just extend its winning streak to four this year.
Schedule
|Tie
|Date
|Time
|China vs France
|Monday, May 21
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Indonesia vs Malaysia
|Monday, May 21
|2 pm local time, 12: 30 pm IST
|China vs Malaysia
|Tuesday, May 22
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Indonesia vs France
|Tuesday, May 22
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|China vs Indonesia
|Tuesday, May 22
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST
|Malaysia vs France
|Tuesday, May 22
|9 am local time, 7:30 am IST