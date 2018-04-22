Bayern Munich forward Thomas Muller has claimed the Bavarian giants are peaking at the right time ahead of the Champions League semi-final first leg clash against Real Madrid.

Muller was among the scorers as the newly-crowned Bundesliga champions Bayern warmed up for the Real clash by dispatching Hannover 3-0 at the weekend.

The Bavarian side have lost just once in their last 26 games and Muller said the club fancied their chances against defending European champions Real.

Bayern host Madrid in the first leg at the Allianz Arena on April 25, with the return leg in Spain scheduled a week later.

"The chances [against Real Madrid] look good," Müller told Bundesliga's official website."We're not in a semi-final just like that. We're in a good phase and the game is coming at the right time. What the result will be is something we'll have to see. I'm sure we won't be gifted anything but there's something in the air right now."

Bayern are facing Real in the semi-final stage of the Champions League for the seventh time and have advanced past their European rivals to the final four out of the last six times.

The German champions have been boosted by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer returning to training after a metatarsal injury, although he is not expected to feature in the first leg against Madrid.

"We're all hugely delighted with how [Neuer's return has] gone," Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes said.

"We've done everything right so far and the way he's worked is fantastic, but it's far too early to talk about [whether he'll play in the German Cup final or the UEFA Champions League final]. I know what I'm doing. I have a clear plan."