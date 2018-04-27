Alphonse Puthren has turned producer with the latest flick Thobama. Krishna Kumar, who played the role named Koya, a friend of Nivin Pauly in Premam, is starring in the flick along with Sharaf U Dheen and Siju Wilson. Punya Elizabeth will be seen as the female lead.

The film is directed by Mohsin Kassim, who has penned the story, screenplay, and dialogues in association with TV Aswathy. Rajesh Murugesan, who composed soulful songs in Premam, has scored the music. Sunoj Velayudhan has handled the cinematography, while Shinos Rahman has edited the flick.

Story:

As per the makers, it is a "family-friendly film." The movie tells the story of 3 friends from different backgrounds with ambitions. It is a new-age story narrated with humor.

The combination of first two names of the lead characters (Tommy, Balu, Mammu) has been kept as the movie title - Thobama.

Hype

Billed as the reunion of the Premam gang, the movie has drawn the viewers' attention with its audio. The trip song, which was revealed recently, has indicated that it is a youth-centric film and has a new-age story.

Will the movie live up to the audience's expectations? Can Thobama recreate the Premam magic? Find it in the audience's words below:

The morning shows are yet to begin. We will bring updates as and when the response is out online.