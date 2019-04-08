A nurse's shocking confession has revealed that she had swapped nearly 5,000 babies just for fun while working at University Teaching Hospital in Zambia.

Elizabeth Bwalya Mwewa, a former nurse at the UTH, had this odious revelation that she had swapped over 5,000 babies between 1983 and 1995. She disclosed this as she is suffering from terminal cancer and doesn't want to rot in hell in the afterlife. The news has created quite an uproar in social media after it went viral.

"I have terminal cancer and I know I will be dying soon. I wish to confess my sins before God and before all the affected people especially those who were giving birth at UTH during my service. I have found God. I'm now born again. I have nothing to hide, in the 12 years I worked in the maternity ward at UTH, I swapped close to 5,000 babies," Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth added that if anyone's born between 1983 and 1995, the chances are that their parents might not be their true biological parents as she had developed a habit of swapping babies just for fun.

"So, take a good look at your siblings, if for example everyone is light and you are darkie... you are that child and I am really sorry for that", she said.

She further said that she has sinned against God and was the reason behind the divorce of many faithful couples after going for DNA tests. She said that she was being used by a demon for doing such heinous crime.

"I have caused many mothers to breastfeed children who are not theirs biologically. I don't want to go to Hell for that, I'm really sorry I have sinned a lot. Please forgive me," she added.

However, the initial investigation revealed that there is no midwife by her name under the General Nursing Council of Zambia and no nurse by that name had ever existed or worked at UTH.