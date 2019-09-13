It has been confirmed that the debut of Ashok Galla, son of TDP MP Jayadev Galla, is going to happen very soon. Dil Raju himself said that he is going to introduce Ashok to the big screen and the script was ready too. This project has been launched with a grand puja ceremony in October, last year. But since then, there has been no update about it.

As per the latest reports, the project has been shelved and the project, which is titled as Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu, has remained with the producer itself. Dil Raju has been looking for the right actor for this film who would fit in well with the role.

Finally, looks like Dil Raju and debutante have convinced and roped in Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna to play the lead roles in the project. So the one which almost went to get shelved completely is back to work and is going to go to the sets soon.

An official confirmation from the makers is awaited and Dil Raju is going to reveal the details pretty soon is what the source from the production house has unveiled. Naga Chaitanya has worked with Dil Raju earlier and in fact, it is the producer himself who introduced Chay to the audience with his debut film Josh. Once again, Chay and Raju will collaborate together.

This news has been unveiled as a popular entertainment channel took to their official Twitter handle to share the news that they have bagged the satellite rights of Adhe Nuvvu Adhe Nenu. The most interesting news is that these are the ones who have confirmed that Naga Chaitanya and Rashmika Mandanna are the lead actors of this film. This film is yet to go on floors.

Chay has Shekhar Kammula's project also in hand and it was launched a couple of days ago. Chay will be teaming up with Sai Pallavi for this film and this is their first collaboration together.