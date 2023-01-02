Couple Alert! Bollywood actors Vijay Varma and Tamannaah Bhatia are the new jodi in tinsel town. Yes, you heard that right. Actors Vijay and Tamannaah were in Goa for the New Year's party where they reportedly made their relationship official.

The inside videos and pictures from the restaurant, Purple Martini in Goa have shared a video showing the crowd's welcome 2023 with zest. However, fans were quick to spot Vijay and Tamannaah Bhatia in the video embracing and kissing one another as they celebrated the New Year together.

Meanwhile, Vijay and Tamannaah have not yet shared any pics of each other on their social media handles. Fans have made a montage of the clips from the New Year bash that show Vijay and Tamannaah's cosy yet grand celebration.

Who wore what!

Tamannaah looked stunning in a glittering pink outfit while Vijay wore green shorts and a white shirt.

The new couple has shocked as well as surprised the fans. Some are in disbelief that they are dating, while a certain section of netizens is rooting for and manifesting Vijay and Tamannaah's relationship to come out true.

From several Instagram pages to Reddit. Users have flooded the comments sections.

A Redditor wrote, "Now this is a love story I am rooting for. Rooting for you girl- Tamannaah!"

While another mentioned, "Vijay Verma is dating a goddess." Others called Vijay 'lucky'.

The third user mentioned, "This is worse than Vicky getting Katrina!!"

Reportedly, Vijay was also spotted at Tamannaah's residence to ring in her birthday on December 21 last month.

Professional front

On the work front, Tamannaah is known for her role as the warrior Avantika in SS Rajamouli's Baahubali films. In 2022, she was seen in a number of Telugu and Hindi films including Ghani, F3: Fun and Frustration, Babli Bouncer, Plan A Plan B and Gurthunda Seethakalam. This year, she will star opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Bole Chudiyan.

While Vijay Varma is known for his impeccable performances in work on the films Pink, Monsoon Shootout, Manto, Gully Boy and the Ghost Stories anthology. Vijay will next be seen in Sujoy Ghosh's The Devotion of Suspect X with Kareena Kapoor and Jaideep Ahlawat.