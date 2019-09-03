Director SS Rajamouli, who is the creator of Baahubali world, was said to have watched Prabhas' Saaho even before its release, but he didn't share his review of it, as he was upset with the the team of the film.

Baahubali director Rajamouli is probably the most popular and powerful South Indian celeb on the social media. He has often encouraged the people who he has worked with, by appreciating their work on his Twitter account. His words will not only boost viewers' confidence on a film, but also help it grab many eyeballs across the world. Hence, many celebs and their fans die to get a tweet from him about their movies.

It is known that SS Rajamouli gave a first big break of his career to Prabhas through his film Chatrapthi. The actor believed him so much that he dedicated 5 years to do just two movies with the director. This duo created a historical Baahubali films. Many expected him to help him in reaching the mass with his tweets about Saaho. But they wondered, when did not say anything about its trailer. However, they thought he might be busy with RRR.

But Prabhas fans are very upset with Rajamouli for not sharing his review of Saaho even after four days of its release. They are wondering over the reason on why he did not talk about about the movie on his Twitter page. They feel that the director may not have not watched the film, as he has been busy shooting the introductory scene of Jr NTR's role in RRR in Bulgaria for a month.

However, sources close the film unit say that the makers had screened Saaho for SS Rajamouli much before its release in the movie, but he was not apparently happy with it. What did not impress him the most was its length and was said to have asked Prabhas and director Sujeeth to trim it down. But they ignored his suggestions, which hurt and disappointed Rajamouli and made him not to speak of about it.

A source say that Rajamouli was not too pleased with what Prabhas was trying to do in Saaho. "The whole point of doing an out-and-out killer-thriller antithetical in content, tone and mood to Baahubali was to prove that it was not only Rajamouli but also Prabhas who made Baahubali the historic hit it was," a news portal quoted the source as saying.

The source added, "By signing a relatively new director (Sujeeth Reddy) and working shoulder to shoulder with the youngster, Prabhas hoped to recreate the Baahubali hysteria without Rajamouli thereby proving he was no flash-in-the-pan superstar. Sadly the effort not only backfired but it also alienated Rajamouli."