There has been a huge controversy and people want to know why Adivi Sesh's film Dacoit has seen Shruti Haasan leave her role in the film. The storyline of Adivi Sesh being Shruti Haasan's co-star appeals most because it had cut the most when the rumours of the reason for the exit dealt with issues of the time.

As per a report published by India Today, where it is stated that this other co-star was too much involved in the film. The involvement of that actor was not just in the script but also in a lot of things. As this led to creative differences between both of them, the actress chose to walk out of the film and focus on her lineup.

There was already a trailer out and the initiation had been declared yet due to the tension that this caused Shruti faced along with too many push backs Shruti decided to leave.

On Adivi Sesh's Birthday, 17th December, the actor herself started the work with her co-star Adivi Sesh. There was also a movie that got released that featured Mrunal Thakur and she was in the leading role. The film portrays that romance takes a turn when two lovers decide to turn into robbers of a crucial heist.

This time around, Shruti Hassan is about to take the lead in a project called Coolie which comes with directives from Lokesh Kanagaraj and a teaser with Rajnikanth.

Slated for release in May 2025, the film is an action-thriller, and the plot features the actors Nagarjuna Akkineni, Upendra Rao, and Aamir Khan in a small appearance.

While Dacoit advances with the new casting, followers of Shruti Haasan and Mrunal Thakur, for their upcoming works are quite excited to know what these beautiful actresses will do.