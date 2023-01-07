Each time Uorfi Javed is spotted in public, her outfit catches everyone's attention. The Bigg Boss OTT star is admired for her satirical choice, be it rope, handcuffs, cassette tape, jute, denim, or an object and the actress has made a DIY outfit. Not only does she effortlessly carry the outfits made by her, but the actress never minces her words and gives a befitting reply to the trollers.

Police complaint filed against Uorfi Javed

Last week, politician Chitra Wagh also filed a police complaint against Uorfi over her fashion sense.

Uorfi took a sly dig at BJP leader Chitra Wagh and FIRs were registered against her. Uorfi posted videos and pictures wearing a black bikini and handcuffs. she captioned the post, 'Y'all really wanted to see me in handcuffs. Right? Wish granted."

Uorfi reveals she is allergic to clothes

Recently, the actress was spotted wearing woollen leaving netizens stunned. However, Uorfi got allergies after wearing woollen outfits.

Uorfi Javed took to her Instagram stories and showed how she got boils on her body after she wore woollen clothes.

She first posted a closeup of her thighs, and asked a poll on Instagram stories showing boils on her thighs, "Anyone else gets these allergies in winters?" She later posted a video of the bumps and said, "See, this is what happens when I wear woollen clothes, like full clothes. This is a serious f*** problem guys!"

In another video, she spoke about her allergies "So now you guys know why I do not wear clothes. I have this serious condition, my body starts reacting guys! The proof is there, the proof is right there. This is why mai itna nangi rehti hoon (I am often naked). My body is allergic to clothes. The allergy is so bad, literally so bad! I just wear woollen clothes and this happened, I am allergic to clothes."

Uorfi Javed walks the ramp

Recently, Uorfi Javed looked jaw-droppingly gorgeous when she walked the ramp at Gurugram International Couture Week for the popular designer Arshi Singhal.

Meanwhile, apart from styling Uorfi Javed Arshi Singhal has styled celebrities and influencers including Nikita Dutta, Disha Parmar, Amyra Dastur, Erica J. Fernandes, Jannat Zubair, Kritika Khurana, Urvashi Rautela, and Prajakta Koli to name a few.