Baahubali actress Anushka Shetty is said to have rejected Mani Ratnam's upcoming project Ponniyin Selvan over a crazy reason related to the #MeToo movement. This happened before Aishwarya Rai signed up for the film.

Ponniyin Selvan is a fictional period movie, based on Kalki Krishnamurthy's Tamil historical novel of the same name. Ever since it was announced, the movie has been creating a lot of buzz in the media over its cast ensemble. The leading stars from Hindi, Tamil and Telugu are playing the lead roles in this movie.

Anushka Shetty is one of those stars linked with Ponniyin Selvan. It was rumoured that the makers had approached the actress for the female lead in the much-talked-about project, but she rejected their offer. Several speculations are made about the reason that made her not accept this mega-budget film.

It was rumoured that Anushka Shetty had demanded Rs 4 crore as her remuneration for bulk dates for Ponniyin Selvan. But the production house offered her a maximum of Rs 1 crore as salary for the movie. Since there was a huge gap between her demand and their offer, she rejected the movie.

The latest buzz in the media is that remuneration was not the reason for Anushka Shetty rejecting Ponniyin Selvan. Vairamuthu, who Chinmayi alleged of sexual abuse, is the reason for the actress rejecting the film, as per the rumours. Though she has not spoken about #MeToo movement in public, she decided to support it in her own way, by not accepting a film that has the accused person on board.

Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Mohan Babu, Aishwarya Rai, Keerthy Suresh and Amala Paul are playing the lead roles in Ponniyin Selvan, which is directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by Lyca Productions. Its filming will commence soon and the majority of the film will be shot in Thailand.