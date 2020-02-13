Actress Anamica Kadamb who is known for Binnu Ka Sapna, Yeh hai Mohabbatein and Akbar Birbal, is seen in the new serial Vidya. The actress is playing negative roles for the first time in her.

Talking about her role, "I'm playing a negative parallel lead in the show Vidya, character name Ranjana, a very different role so far. It's the very first time I'm doing essaying negative as I always got positive roles always. She is dabang, bold and fearless. Who can do anything for her brother, Nanku Singh- playing Vaquar Shaikh Sir? She has her own personal pink gun. It's totally a new drama for me."

On sharing about her working experience, "I got such a massive response from my fans and family. People hate me as Ranjana and that's the best compliment because that's all my character deserves. I'm overwhelmed with the response. Now I'm looking for much more challenging roles like sports personality or something based on women-centric or biopic of legend personalities.

Anamica Kadamb added, "I am really thankful to Leena man who casted me and Dheeraj Mishra who approached for this role. Onset everybody was so nice to me from actors, tech, production team. This show has the most strong team, despite facing so many ups n downs we are on it. We had a lot of fun n love on set. Vaquar Shaikh Sir is a gentleman. I'm learning a lot from him. Our show's title lead Vidya is very talented.