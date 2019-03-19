Actress Tamannaah Bhatia has said that she did not have any bitter experience with Bollywood director Sajid Khan, but Vidya Balan is entitled to her opinion if she had a bad experience with him.

In an interview, Tamannaah Bhatia spoke about #MeToo movement and harassment charges against Bollywood filmmaker Sajid Khan. They had worked together in Humshakals and Himmatwala. "For me, it has always been about the script and what's the kind of film that I am working on. When I worked with Sajid, unfortunately, none of our films did well," Deccan Chronicle quoted the actress as saying.

Sajid Khan was one of the Bollywood celebs whose names surfaced in the Me Too movement in September 2018. In a chat show, Vidya Balan had named Sajid Khan as the director that she would never want to work with again.

Talking about her comment, Tamannaah Bhatia said, "He never treated me in any bad way and I was completely comfortable working with him. Everyone has a different experience and everybody is entitled to their own opinion and experience. If Vidya has had a bad experience, it's normal for her to react like that."

Tamannaah Bhatia said that harassment is not just in films, but also in all other fields. She said, "Film industry is not an alien place where one needs to be protected. It's a very professional environment like every other industry, be it the corporate world or any other industry. The #MeToo movement is not just about the film industry. We got to keep creating the awareness and fear and that's all we can do."

The Baahubali actress has a no on-screen kissing clause in her contract. She said, "Nobody forces you and in my case, I was very specific when I started my career. I had that clarity. It is my perspective and I stick to that and nobody can force you in the film industry or the worldwide. When people say I was forced to do it, I don't understand that because you are a mature individual and you can make a choice."