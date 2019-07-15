Actress Rashmika Mandanna opened up on hiking her remuneration by big margin at the promotional event of Dear Comrade and said that she had been waiting to do it for the last two years.

Having made her acting debut with Kannada film Kirik Party, Rashmika Mandanna has come a long way in south Indian film industry. The Coorg beauty is set to make her debut in Kollywood with Karthi Sivakumar's upcoming Tamil film. Her remuneration for the movie is now talk of the Tinseltown.

Earlier, Rashmika Mandanna, who rose to fame with Kirik Party, used to quote around Rs 40-45 lakh as her salary for a film. But she increased it to Rs 60 lakh for her Kannada film Pogaru. The actress has now hiked her remuneration once again after the massive success of Geetha Govindam. She is said to be drawing Rs 1 crore, which is 30 percent more than what she used take home earlier.

This hike in her remuneration has become a bit too much for some filmmakers especially in Kannada film industry, who are said to be finding it tough to cast her. The actress was recently in Bangalore to promote Dear Comrade, which is scheduled for release on July 26, when she was asked about the hike.

But Rashmika Mandanna defended hiking her remuneration, saying that it has been a part of the growth in her career and she has been waiting to do it for the last two years. "You work in the media. I am sure you would want a hike a salary and promotion at regular intervals in your career. I expect the same too," a movie portal quoted the actress as saying at the press meet.

Rashmika Mandanna is seen with Vijay Deverakonda in Dear Comrade again after Geetha Govindam. There is a lot of hype and curiosity about the film, which is released in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam on. The actress left no stone unturned to make this film another big hit of her career and promos of the movie offers a glimpse at her hard work.

Rashmika Mandanna is playing a state level cricketer in Dear Comrade and a video featuring her hitting a long drive is no creating a lot of buzz in social media. It is reported that she had trained hard and learned the nuances of cricket for 4 months for just 10 minutes of the cricket scenes in the movie. Well! Her dedication and commitment to her role deserves the kind of hike she has done recently.