Superstar Mahesh Babu, Ravi Teja, Varun Tej Konidela, Tamannaah Bhatia and other Tollywood celebs have expressed their happiness over the Nirbhaya verdict after four rapists were hanged on Friday morning.

Nirbhaya was gang-raped and fatally assaulted in Munirka, a neighborhood in South Delhi on 16 December 2012. Her mother Asha Devi fought for the justice for 8 years with the support and assistance of advocate Seema Kushwaha. But the criminals exploited all the possible ways to delay the justice for several times.

The people across the country were tired of our justice system, which was not able to punish the criminals despite having all the proof for her gang-rape and fatal assault. Justice has been delayed but delivered at last with the Supreme Court sentencing death to all four criminals, who were hanged until death this morning. This is a victory not just for Nirbhaya's family, but for the entire nation!

The people across the country including many celebs woke up to the incredible news that all four Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma, Akshay, and Mukesh were hanged to death for Nirbhaya's gangrape and murder. Mahesh Babu and some celebs took to their Twitter account to share views on the Nirbhaya verdict.

Here are some celebs' tweets on Nirbhaya verdict:

Mahesh Babu: "Long awaited but Justice done!! #NirbhayaVerdict restores our faith in the judiciary. Saluting her parents and their advocates for their continuous unflinching efforts. Respect for our judicial system still advocating for stricter laws and quicker verdicts in heinous crimes."

Ravi Teja: Such incredible news...After seven long years, Nirbhaya case convicts have finally been executed! I Salute the mother and the lawyer who fought tirelessly for so many years to get justice #NirbhayaVerdict

Varun Tej Konidela: Long due! Justice served.

Tamannaah Bhatia: Beginning the day with the incredible news that the #Nirbhayacase convicts are executed. Justice has been served.

Pranitha Subhash: Today India gets justice and we have a new hero amongst us. Mother of Nirbhaya. We reaffirm our faith in Indian judiciary and send out a strong message to all rapists that law will eventually bring them to gallops. #NirbhayaVerdict #NirbhayaJustice

SKN aka Srinivas: Finally All four #Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case convicts hanged in Delhi's Tihar Jail today at 5.30am This is the FIRST time in Indian history four convicts hanging at a time #NirbhayaVerdict #nirbhayagetsjustice

Shiva Nirvana: Oka death news vini anandinchatam idey first time ‍♂️ .. Finally Justice served.. Ani tweet chestunna vallandaru monna disha case lo e bavi lo dakkunnaru ra #NirbhayaHasWon

Anasuya Bharadwaj: Insaaf ki Subah!!! Itne der se hi sahi Par Adhuri?? When he can rape he is no more a minor.. not then not now. #HangAfrozToo #NirbhayaBetrayed