Actress Anushka Shetty has spoken about the photo of her marriage with Prabhas from Koratala Siva's 2013 movie Mirchi shared by one of her fans on Twitter and said that it is a film that is close to her heart.
Anushka Shetty is basking in on the success of her latest movie Nishabdham, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. It is known that she expressed her curiosity to know the audiences' response. Two days after its release, the actress had an interactive session with her fans with the hashtag AskAnushka on Twitter on Sunday and answer many of their questions.
A lot has been debated about her relationship with Prabhas. A curious fan tweeted their marriage photo from Mirchi and asked about her reaction. The fan with handle @kvk_darling asked, "One Word About This Pic Waiting For You Reply Maam @MsAnushka." In reply, Anushka Shetty wrote, "A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod, vamsi, vikki."
Here are some other interesting questions that Anushka Shetty answered:
Manthan Thakkar @ManthanVThakkar
Dear, @MsAnushkaShetty do you wish that work in any film in Bollywood or any other Industry apart from South in future? #AskAnushka #nishabdhaonprime #AnushkaShetty @ManthanVThakkar @Sanket_9099 @AnushkaMySoul07 @anushkashetty_1 @ArSha_Shain @SGMFOfficial @RaghuvanshiInfo
Anushka Shetty: I love the work I do and would love to do good content without any language barrier ...hope our stories reach out to as many hearts .... Revolving hearts #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Sai Kiran Reddy @sayeekeyrun_
Have u ever had a crush on an animated character? #AskAnushka
Anushka Shetty: crush I am not sure but totally in love with Moana...... the Old couple from the movie UP....nemo...lot more #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Sweety_admirer @Sweety_admirer
#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime Hi sweety ma'm, Hope you are doing well. Completely satisfied with #silence. Question:What's the best thing you learnt from this movie? Is there any idea of doing a negative character in future ma'm? I love you till my last breath @MsAnushkaShetty
Anushka Shetty: Hi thank you, introduction to sign language, and playing Sakshi, I am open to doing all kinds of characters ..fingers crossed..#AskAnushka #nishabdhaonprime
Raj @MrStrangerTwitz
Change the past or see your future? #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime @MsAnushkaShetty
Anushka Shetty: I would not change anything ever, every moment of my life has made me who I am grateful always forever...#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Rishi tarak 9999 @Sairushimarell1
#AskAnushka ur favourite character till now mam ?? #NishabdhamOnPrime @MsAnushkaShetty
Anushka Shetty: Been blessed to play varied roles .. a few will be super ,,my firstmovie, arundathi, vedam, rudrammadevi, bhagamathi, size zero, nishabdam, deivathirumagal, thandavam, bahubali so many more...thank u to all my producers ,directors and crew #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Siva Sai Ram Gandham @Sivasairam696
Hii... Sweety how do you learnt dumb and deaf acting...? And how did u do it perfectly...? Who is behind this..? #AskAnushka
Anushka Shetty: ramya and team in hyd ..Olivia Dunkley who helped me with the American sign language in Seattle #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Nanisgirlvaisu. @babyvaisu
Who has inspired u the most? @MsAnushkaShetty #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Anushka Shetty: My parents ,my yoga guru and lot of people I meet on a day also whom I have learnt a lot from #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Prasanta Roy @PrasantaHitler
Do you know Bengali? Did you see the Howrah Bridge? Please reply me @MsAnushkaShetty ma'am Biggest fan West Bengal Kolkata big fan Happy man raising one hand One reply please please please please please ma'am #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Anushka Shetty: I have, was there for a shoot ... I have a Bengali friend ..ami bhalo achi,tomake dhanyabada ....thank u for all the love Slightly smiling face #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Samy k @samykaushik2
@MsAnushkaShetty u think language is barrier to do different role in films #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime
Anushka Shetty: I would have to learn the language it makes it more comfortable for me to perform ...I personally also like learning new languages....