Actress Anushka Shetty has spoken about the photo of her marriage with Prabhas from Koratala Siva's 2013 movie Mirchi shared by one of her fans on Twitter and said that it is a film that is close to her heart.

Anushka Shetty is basking in on the success of her latest movie Nishabdham, which started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from October 2. It is known that she expressed her curiosity to know the audiences' response. Two days after its release, the actress had an interactive session with her fans with the hashtag AskAnushka on Twitter on Sunday and answer many of their questions.

A lot has been debated about her relationship with Prabhas. A curious fan tweeted their marriage photo from Mirchi and asked about her reaction. The fan with handle @kvk_darling asked, "One Word About This Pic Waiting For You Reply Maam @MsAnushka." In reply, Anushka Shetty wrote, "A candid pic taken when discussing the shot made a beautiful poster for mirchi .. a movie close to my heart uv creations first movie pramod, vamsi, vikki."

Here are some other interesting questions that Anushka Shetty answered:

Manthan Thakkar @ManthanVThakkar

Dear, @MsAnushkaShetty do you wish that work in any film in Bollywood or any other Industry apart from South in future? #AskAnushka #nishabdhaonprime #AnushkaShetty @ManthanVThakkar @Sanket_9099 @AnushkaMySoul07 @anushkashetty_1 @ArSha_Shain @SGMFOfficial @RaghuvanshiInfo

Anushka Shetty: I love the work I do and would love to do good content without any language barrier ...hope our stories reach out to as many hearts .... Revolving hearts #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Sai Kiran Reddy @sayeekeyrun_

Have u ever had a crush on an animated character? #AskAnushka

Anushka Shetty: crush I am not sure but totally in love with Moana...... the Old couple from the movie UP....nemo...lot more #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Sweety_admirer @Sweety_admirer

#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime Hi sweety ma'm, Hope you are doing well. Completely satisfied with #silence. Question:What's the best thing you learnt from this movie? Is there any idea of doing a negative character in future ma'm? I love you till my last breath @MsAnushkaShetty

Anushka Shetty: Hi thank you, introduction to sign language, and playing Sakshi, I am open to doing all kinds of characters ..fingers crossed..#AskAnushka #nishabdhaonprime

Raj @MrStrangerTwitz

Change the past or see your future? #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime @MsAnushkaShetty

Anushka Shetty: I would not change anything ever, every moment of my life has made me who I am grateful always forever...#AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Rishi tarak 9999 @Sairushimarell1

#AskAnushka ur favourite character till now mam ?? #NishabdhamOnPrime @MsAnushkaShetty

Anushka Shetty: Been blessed to play varied roles .. a few will be super ,,my firstmovie, arundathi, vedam, rudrammadevi, bhagamathi, size zero, nishabdam, deivathirumagal, thandavam, bahubali so many more...thank u to all my producers ,directors and crew #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Siva Sai Ram Gandham @Sivasairam696

Hii... Sweety how do you learnt dumb and deaf acting...? And how did u do it perfectly...? Who is behind this..? #AskAnushka

Anushka Shetty: ramya and team in hyd ..Olivia Dunkley who helped me with the American sign language in Seattle #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Nanisgirlvaisu. @babyvaisu

Who has inspired u the most? @MsAnushkaShetty #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Anushka Shetty: My parents ,my yoga guru and lot of people I meet on a day also whom I have learnt a lot from #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Prasanta Roy @PrasantaHitler

Do you know Bengali? Did you see the Howrah Bridge? Please reply me @MsAnushkaShetty ma'am Biggest fan West Bengal Kolkata big fan Happy man raising one hand One reply please please please please please ma'am #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Anushka Shetty: I have, was there for a shoot ... I have a Bengali friend ..ami bhalo achi,tomake dhanyabada ....thank u for all the love Slightly smiling face #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Samy k @samykaushik2

@MsAnushkaShetty u think language is barrier to do different role in films #AskAnushka #NishabdhamOnPrime

Anushka Shetty: I would have to learn the language it makes it more comfortable for me to perform ...I personally also like learning new languages....