Rohit Sharma is one of the best batsmen in limited-overs cricket and the captain of Mumbai Indians. But apart from this, the Mumbai cricketer also happens to be a doting father who is not hesitant to show his love for his newly-born daughter Samaira.

With a day to go for the IPL Final, Rohit Sharma again took time off to play with his daughter. The official Twitter handle of his team Mumbai Indians, put out a video where the young father is showering his affection on Samaira.

This is not the first time that the India opener has been seen on Twitter in this role. Earlier in the season also, he posted a video of himself giving Spanish lessons to his daughter. After his team had won the first qualifier of the ongoing season of IPL, he had posted a picture of himself and his wife sitting on the Wankhede outfield with their daughter. The text accompanying the photograph said: "At the end, this is what matters the most."

Rohit, who is 32 years old, got married in December 2015 to Ritika Sajdeh and the couple became parents in December last year. His wife has been seen often at stadiums supporting her husband while the whole family has been together during most of the season.

It has become common among Indian cricketers of current generation to have their families with them and their spouses and partners present at the stadium. It is a sea change from earlier generations of cricketers who were rather discreet about showing their emotions in public.

Both Sharma and India captain Virat Kohli have acknowledged their wives on field as well after getting to landmarks. While that may draw a mixed response from people used to watching the likes of Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid maintain stoicism about their personal feelings, the pictures and videos of Rohit Sharma with his cute daughter are bound to melt the heart of most sensitive people.