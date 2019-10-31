After having an adorable daughter named Ayra, KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit are blessed with a baby boy. A video of a newborn child is creating a lot of buzz on social media.

Yash had announced the news about Radhika Pandit's second pregnancy a few months ago. The photos of her baby shower ceremony, which was hosted by her friends, had recently gone viral on social media. It is his mother, who broke the news about the birth of their second child on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters about it, Pushpa said that Radhika was hospitalised on Wednesday morning and she gave birth to a baby boy at 9.00 am. Both the mother and child are healthy. She hoped the blessings of the people of Karnataka will be upon her grandchildren. She added, "I saw my grandson and he's just like Yash."

Yash took to his Twitter page late in the evening to convey the news in an interesting way. He tweeted a video and wrote, "30/10/2019 - ❤ ತಾಯಿ ಮಗು ಕ್ಷೇಮವಾಗಿದ್ದಾರೆ. ನಿಮ್ಮ ಈ ಪ್ರೀತಿ ..ಅಭಿಮಾನದ ಹಾರೈಕೆಗೆ ಹೃದಯ ತುಂಬಿ ಬಂದಿದೆ. #NimmaYash #NimmaRP (30/10/2019 - ❤ Mother and child are doing fine. My heart is overflowing with your love and pride)."

In the video, Ayara is heard making noise and Yash tries to interpret it, "What she is trying to say is that she has got a new little brother today. Our happiness is doubled. I can't wait for these babies conversation. Thank you for all your love and blessings. I'll share more news shortly. I am grateful to your support. I wish to have your blessings always like this."

In reply to his post, a follower named Anjumallige (@r9RV07IJQ6E8AZ5) tweeted a video of a new-born baby boy. In this footage, the mother is holding a cute little baby in her arms and caressing its face. Yashika fans, who are excited to see the child, are wondering whether it is the real video of their baby. But it does not look like a real one. It must be a random video of a new-born baby.

[Scroll down to see the clip]

However, the fans of Yash and Radhika Pandit, who are looking forward to the release of KGF: Chapter 2, are all thrilled over the news about their new-born baby. The couple has been flooded with their wishes on social media. Here is how they congratulated them on Twitter:

Congratulations! Baby Ayra gets younger brother as #Yash and #RadhikaPandit welcome a boy

Racking star #Yash and sandalwood princess #radhikapandit blessed wid a baby boy ....junior rajahuli ❤

Our @TheNameIsYash Boss & #RadhikaPandit Athge Are Blessed Baby Boy Congratulations BOSS #JrRockybhai #Yash #RadhikaPandit #KGF #KGFChapter2

