Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are currently enjoying the early days of parenthood but it looks like Prince William was not the only person from the Royal household who had reservations about Prince Harry marrying an American actress.

As per a recent report, Prince Harry's grandfather, Prince Philip, also had second thoughts when Prince Harry revealed his desire to marry Suits actress Meghan Markle. As per a report from the UK's Sunday Times, Prince Philip reportedly told his grandson that "one steps out with actresses, one doesn't marry them."

The 98-year-old Prince Philip allegedly made the above remarks after Prince Harry's relationship with Meghan Markle strengthened with time.

The Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Edinburgh are known to share a very strong bond. Last week only, Harry and Meghan's Instagram account wished him a very happy birthday. Not only this, but Prince Philip was also featured in one of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's first pictures with their baby Archie, alongside the Queen and Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland.

As earlier reported, the 34-year-old Prince Harry endured a challenge in past with his brother Prince William as the latter was reportedly "concerned about how quickly the relationship" between his younger brother and Meghan Markle grew. One of royal expert Katie Nicholl previously stated in her interview that Prince William wanted to make sure whether his young sibling was taking the right decision or not.

"...I think what was intended as well-meaning, brotherly concern and a bit of advice went down quite badly with Harry, who felt that William wasn't being as supportive as he might've been. So there has certainly been tensions between the brothers," Katie stated in the past.

In addition to this, Katie added that Prince William sees how happy Meghan Markle makes Prince Harry and he is even impressed by her work ethic and how easily she has adapted to the royal life.

"Of course ... the jury is still out. But actually, I think William has realized that Meghan is probably the best thing to happen to Harry," Katie added.