Kate Middleton and Prince William personal life have always been the talk of the media. There were several absurd rumours about her feud with Meghan Markle. Following which, there were several rumours about Prince William cheating scandal. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge reportedly think that all these rumours have been a good thing for them as they have come out of stronger than ever.

There were several media reports, speculating that Prince William reportedly had an affair with Rose Hanbury or as several calls her, Kate's rural rival. After all the absurd allegations, the Royals also took legal actions. Now that all those have subsided, recent reports are claiming that Prince Williams and Kate Middleton reportedly think that these rumours were all good for their marriage.

As per the latest report by Us Weekly, both Prince William and Kate Middleton are now reflecting on how those absurd cheating reports affected their life. The latest report added that Kate's main concern has always been her family, especially her three children.

"Kate finds the rumours hurtful, obviously, and hates the thought that one day her children will be able to read about them online."

Kate Middleton and Prince William married back in 2011 and these speculations have turned out to be a good thing for their marriage as it reportedly forced them to sit back and examine their relationship. The insider went on to add that regardless of these ups and downs, the married couple loves each other affectionally and like any other couple, their children are their topmost priority.

"It's not unusual to have a few hiccups in a marriage, especially after eight years, and Kate and William are no different," another insider revealed. "They're still going strong. Regardless of their ups and downs, they love each other dearly and their kids are the most important thing in their lives."

It should be noted that Kate Middleton and Prince William are doing fine and working on the relationship issues just like any other married couple.